MANILA Aug 30 Traffic came to almost a halt at
a busy intersection of Manila's main highway on Sunday as
thousands of members of a Christian group occupied the road for
a third night in a row to protest alleged intrusion by the
government in church affairs.
Waving miniature versions of the red, white and green flag
of their church, members of the Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of
Christ), or INC, converged on the highway, some walking with
umbrellas to protect them from driving rain. Those in parked
cars blew their horns in protest.
Shouting "Hustisya" (Justice), INC members, estimated at
14,500 by police, raised placards calling on the government to
uphold religious freedom.
An influential group which politicians have courted in the
past because its members are known to follow their leaders'
advice and vote as a bloc, the INC is facing its biggest crisis
after a dismissed minister filed an illegal detention case with
the Justice department that could lead to INC leaders' arrest.
Church leaders said the case, resulting from infighting over
the use of church funds, was an internal matter and the
government should not interfere.
"The current mass action and the mobilisation is basically
to pressure the government to get off the case," said Ramon
Casiple, executive director of the Manila-based Institute for
Political and Electoral Reforms, adding the government was
unlikely to stop the legal process.
Presidential spokesman Herminio Coloma said in a text
message to reporters the government does not interfere with
internal matters of any organisation, adding it was duty bound
to take up complaints by any citizen or entity.
The case has highlighted cracks within the secretive
Christian group - the largest among indigenous Christian groups
in the country with about two million members - and could weaken
its strong mass base.
"The one on trial here is the Iglesia ni Cristo. They have
to show their unity... their strength," Casiple said.
The gathering was the biggest in a four-day protest that
started at the Justice department on Thursday and moved on
Friday to the EDSA highway, site of several rallies in the past
including "people power" revolts that toppled two presidents.
The crowd at the highway cheered as more members from the
provinces north and south of Manila joined the protest, which is
likely to extend beyond the Sunday deadline set by the local
government.
The INC said their members in central and southern
Philippines would stage similar protests.
