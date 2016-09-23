BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the Philippine's Mindanao island on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, which struck at 6:53 a.m. (22:53 GMT on Friday), was centered 71 miles (114.26 km) east of Davao on Mindanao. The quake was deep, 43 miles (69 km) below the seabed, and was not expected to cause a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.