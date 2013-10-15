U.S. business seeks action, not trade war, in Xi-Trump summit
* U.S. business community supports targeted trade actions on China
MANILA Oct 15 At least four people were killed when a building collapsed on Bohol island in the central Philippines after an earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude struck the area, disaster officials told Philippines radio on Tuesday.
Radio reports from nearby Cebu, about 350 km (220 miles) southeast of the capital, Manila, said at least two low-rise buildings had collapsed and that other buildings including a church had been damaged.
The governor of Bohol told said several buildings, including a church and a former city hall, were damaged.
* U.S. business community supports targeted trade actions on China
* Express Scripts Holding Co says lowered prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers by 7.6 percent in 2016
* Biophytis secures funding for phase 2b clinical trial in sarcopenia, sara-interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: