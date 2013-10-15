MANILA Oct 15 At least four people were killed when a building collapsed on Bohol island in the central Philippines after an earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude struck the area, disaster officials told Philippines radio on Tuesday.

Radio reports from nearby Cebu, about 350 km (220 miles) southeast of the capital, Manila, said at least two low-rise buildings had collapsed and that other buildings including a church had been damaged.

The governor of Bohol told said several buildings, including a church and a former city hall, were damaged.