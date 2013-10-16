By Erik De Castro
| LOON, Philippines
LOON, Philippines Oct 16 The death toll from a
strong earthquake in the central Philippines has risen to almost
100, officials said on Wednesday, and rescuers were digging
through the rubble of a church and a hospital in search of more
victims.
At least 10 people were missing under the collapsed public
hospital, church and a home in the town of Loon on Bohol island,
630 km (390 miles) south of Manila, which bore the brunt of the
7.2 quake on Tuesday.
The quake caused landslides and widespread damage to
infrastructure in Bohol and nearby Cebu, with close to three
million people affected. The number of people injured in the
quake climbed towards 280.
At least 90 of those killed were in Bohol, the national
disaster agency said. Officials feared the toll would rise
further as communications with damaged villages were
re-established.
"I think this is a growing number, yesterday we had a
partial communications block-out," Loon mayor Lloyd Lopez told
Philippine radio.
At least a third of the deaths on Bohol island were in Loon,
a town of about 43,000 people. One of those was the body of a
schoolgirl found late on Tuesday under the rubble of a collapsed
high school in Maribojoc town, adjacent to Loon.
"We have not reached all barangays (villages), many are cut
off, the roads are blocked by big boulders," Lopez said.
Another eight people were killed on Cebu and one on Siquijor
island, the disaster agency said.
Many of the millions affected by the quake spent the night
outdoors, including patients at some hospitals in Cebu, because
of aftershocks. More than 800 aftershocks have been recorded,
the disaster agency said.
"There are so many aftershocks, we are afraid," Elena
Manuel, a 64-year-old grandmother, told Reuters after her family
and neighbors spent the night in the grounds of the
centuries-old church that collapsed in Loon.
"We don't have any more food and water because stores are
closed, and the bridge ... is damaged. After the quake, water
and mud came out of cracks on the ground in our backyard."
Ferry and airline services have resumed despite damage to
ports and airport structures in Bohol and Cebu.
The air force was carrying 11 tonnes (25,000 lbs) of relief
supplies to affected residents in Bohol province, a military
spokesman said. President Benigno Aquino was expected to visit
evacuees in Tagbilaran City in Bohol on Wednesday.
The last time a quake of similar magnitude hit Bohol
province was in 1602, said Trixie Angeles, a legal consultant
who works at the National Commission on Culture and the Arts.
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA; Editing
by Paul Tait)