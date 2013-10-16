(Corrects grammar in fourth paragraph)
By Erik De Castro
LOON, Philippines Oct 16 The death toll from an
earthquake in the Philippines rose to 144 on Wednesday as
rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings including
an old church and a hospital.
Nearly 3 million people were affected by the 7.2 magnitude
quake on Tuesday, which caused landslides and widespread damage
to infrastructure in the tourist destinations of Bohol island
and the nearby Cebu islands.
The number of injured rose towards 300, with at least 23
people missing.
The national disaster agency said at least 134 of the dead
were on Bohol island, which took the brunt of the quake. The
island is located 630 km (390 miles) south of the capital,
Manila.
Officials feared the toll would rise as communications with
remote areas were re-established.
"I think this is a growing number," Loon mayor Lloyd Lopez
told Philippine radio. "Yesterday, we had a partial
communications block-out."
"We have not reached all barangays, many are cut off, the
roads are blocked by big boulders," Lopez said, referring to
villages.
Mobile phone links from the country's main provider had been
restored but a rival provider still had to fix some of its
damaged equipment, a state telecommunications official said.
Many of the millions hit by the quake spent the night
outdoors, including patients at some hospitals, because of
aftershocks. More than 840 aftershocks have been recorded, with
one of magnitude 5.1, the volcanology agency said.
"There are so many aftershocks, we are afraid," Elena
Manuel, a 64-year-old grandmother, told Reuters after her family
and neighbours spent the night in the grounds of a centuries-old
church that collapsed in Loon, a town of about 43,000 people.
"We don't have any more food and water because stores are
closed, and the bridge ... is damaged. After the quake, water
and mud came out of cracks on the ground in our backyard."
WARNING TO PROFITEERS
Officials said most of 23 damaged bridges in Bohol were
impassable and five roads were closed. Seventeen churches
suffered irreparable damage to their old coral-stone structures.
"The church here is now only powder," said Benjamin
Aggenstein, a 30-year-old German businessman based in Bohol,
adding that most residents of Loon did not want to return to
their damaged homes and had been staying outdoors.
Ferry and airline services have resumed despite damage to
ports and airports in Bohol and Cebu.
The air force was flying 11 tonnes of relief supplies to
Bohol, a military spokesman said.
President Benigno Aquino, who made an inspection by air of
quake-hit areas, warned of stiff penalties for profiteers
exploiting the disaster.
The government has declared a state of calamity in both
Bohol and Cebu, triggering a freeze on prices there.
Tourism has also been hurt.
Some visitors to Bohol have cancelled reservations, but the
damage to tourism was likely to be short-lived, John Patrick
Chan, corporate general manager of the Bellevue Hotel group,
said in a television interview.
"We expect things to go back to normal soon. We're lucky the
earthquake hasn't damaged much, much more," Chan said.
The country's tourism office said it had seen about 1,000
cancellations to Bohol and Cebu by tourists from South Korea.
The last time a quake of similar magnitude hit Bohol was in
1602, said Trixie Angeles, a consultant at the National
Commission on Culture and the Arts.
