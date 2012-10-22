MANILA Oct 22 San Miguel Corp and Ayala Corp are among the Philippine conglomerates competing against Malaysian-Korean consortium MTD-Samsung for a $1.4 billion elevated railway project in Manila, a government official said on Monday.

MTD-Samsung is the lone foreign group bidding for the project, one of the biggest being offered under the government's Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme, Jose Perpetuo Lotilla, undersecretary at the transportation department, told reporters.

The project involves extending the elevated railway line, the country's oldest, from Manila to Cavite province, as well as a contract to maintain and operate it. The line carries about half a million passengers daily, Lotilla said.

San Miguel is bidding for the project through its SMC Infra Resources unit. Its competitors include a tie-up between Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp, and DMCI Holdings Inc.

All the companies have submitted pre-qualification bids and actual bidding is scheduled for the first quarter of 2013, with the contract likely to be awarded in the second quarter, Lotilla added.

The Philippines is seeking investors in PPP projects aimed at improving the country's decrepit roads, ports, airports and other infrastructure. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; editing by Miral Fahmy)