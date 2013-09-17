The fighting, in which nearly 100 people have been killed,
has highlighted lingering grievances in the Catholic-majority
country despite its growing economy and an agreement with the
biggest Muslim rebel group that was meant to bring peace.
The guerrillas who stormed into the city of Zamboanga on
Monday last week belong to a breakaway faction of the Moro
National Liberation Front (MNLF).
They object to a deal aimed at ending 40 years of conflict
signed last October with the main Muslim rebel group, the Moro
Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and are trying to derail it.
An army spokesman said on Tuesday the guerrillas were
fleeing from Zamboanga and heading to outlying islands, off the
main southern island of Mindanao.
While the army had freed about 200 hostages since late on
Monday, the fleeing rebels had taken captive a team of police
officers, including the Zamboanga City police chief, police
said.
Armed forces spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Ramon Zagala told
reporters the army had killed 34 rebels in the past 24 hours
"Our forces continue to press on and push them out of the
city ... We will finish this problem at the soonest possible
time," Zagala said, while sounding a note of caution: "The
fighting is not over yet."
A Reuters witness saw some of the rescued hostages with
bruises and other minor injuries as they boarded army trucks and
were taken away. Some elderly women wept. All of them looked
exhausted.
NO IMPACT ON FINANCIAL MARKETS
About 80,000 people have been displaced in the nine days of
fighting. Hundreds of homes, and several public and commercial
buildings have been destroyed. Flights and ferry services are
suspended.
The clashes could tarnish the image of the Philippines as a
destination for foreign investment but financial dealers said on
Tuesday the violence has not had an impact on markets.
The peso was stable to slightly weaker while and Manila
stocks were up 0.4 percent by the early afternoon.
Mindanao has reserves of gold, copper, nickel, iron,
chromite and manganese, which account for about two-fifths of
total reserves in the country.
But Zamboanga is far from most mining operations, at the end
of a peninsula in the southwest of Mindanao, which is about the
same size as South Korea.
The fighting has, however, brought the largely Christian
city of Zamboanga to a halt.
Six canneries that accounts for 80-85 percent of the
country's sardines production are shut operations and shipment
of about 10,000 tonnes of dried seaweed used in the production
of carrageenan, a food additive, have been halted.
"If the conflict is prolonged, raw material supplies to
local processors and export markets would be disrupted that
could result in increased prices," Maximo Ricohermoso, chairman
of the Seaweeds Industry Association of the Philippines.
The Philippines is the world's second largest producer of
carrageenan, exporting more than 100,000 tonnes a year valued at
$250 million.
