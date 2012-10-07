PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MANILA Oct 7 The Philippine government and Muslim rebels have agreed a peace deal for the country's troubled south, President Benigno Aquino announced on Sunday, signalling an end to a 40-year conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people and crippled the region's economy.
The deal sets in train a roadmap to create a new autonomous region in the Muslim-majority areas in the south of the mainly Catholic country before the end of Aquino's term in 2016.
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar hovers near 7-month low * Palladium holds near 3-year peaks * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Adds comment, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks earlier on Monday, buoyed by disappointing U.S. jobs data that appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two m