* Successful deal would be boost for Aquino at home and
abroad
* Government, Muslim rebels to return to negotiations in
November
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, Oct 15 The Philippines and its largest
Muslim rebel group signed a peace deal on Monday that serves as
a roadmap to forming a new autonomous region in the south, but
both sides agree much more needs to be done to end over 40 years
of conflict.
A successful agreement would be a boost for President
Benigno Aquino at home and among foreign investors, managing
what two presidents before him failed to achieve - peace with
the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).
Manila and MILF want to set up the region, to be known as
"Bangsamoro", in the south of the mainly Roman Catholic country
before Aquino steps down in 2016, giving the Muslim-dominated
area greater political powers and more control over resources.
They will return to the negotiating table next month in
neighbouring Malaysia to discuss details on wealth and power
sharing, as well as the pace of decommissioning the rebels'
11,000-strong army.
Aquino and MILF leader Ebrahim Murad held one-on-one talks
before the signing of the framework agreement. Murad handed
Aquino a miniature gong, which he ritually sounded.
"This is the sound of peace," he told Aquino.
It was Murad and Aquino's second meeting since early August
2011 when they held secret talks in Tokyo, a turning point in
interrupted peace negotiations that have lasted nearly 15 years.
"Much work remains to be done in order to fully reap the
fruits of this framework agreement. We have commitments to
fulfil, people to lead, and dreams to achieve," Aquino said at
the signing ceremony.
Not everyone was so optimistic. Nur Misuari, founder and
leader of another Muslim rebel group, the Moro National
Liberation Front, which signed a peace deal with the government
in 1996, said the MILF was "signing its death sentence".
Misuari said thousands of MILF members were abandoning the
group because they don't want to surrender their arms, a claim
that the government and rebel peace panel members disputed.
A small breakaway MILF force, criminal gangs, feuding clans,
and al Qaeda-linked radical Islamic militants are also actively
operating in the area, a reminder to potential investors of the
volatile security in the south.
"CIVILISED AND PRACTICAL"
Aquino is expected to form a 15-member transition commission
that will propose new legislation to create a new Muslim local
government for Bangsamoro, the name given by the Moro tribes for
their homeland.
A plebiscite by 2015 in Muslim-dominated areas in the south
will determine the shape and size of the new Bangsamoro region.
The autonomous government will have greater political powers
and more control over resources, including minerals, oil and
natural gas than the existing Muslim-governed entity. Currency,
postal services, defence and foreign policy will remain under
the central government.
The agreement did not give details of the power-sharing
arrangement. But it guarantees rights of both Muslims and
non-Muslims, unlike a 2008 deal that was struck down by the
Supreme Court as unconstitutional.
"Negotiated political settlement is the most civilised and
practical way to solve the Moro problem," Murad said in his
speech. "We in the MILF central committee did not waver and
vacillate in pursuing it to the end, despite the devastating
three all-out wars in 2003 and 2008 waged by previous Philippine
regimes."
Baibonn Sangid, 47, former chairperson of the Young Moro
Professional Network, cried during the ceremony, remembering how
her mother was killed during the war in the early 1970s.
"I can't contain my happiness," she said, adding she and her
family used to flee to evacuation centres as a child during
military encounters.
Hundreds of Muslims, many in a 20-vehicle caravan from
Mindanao, gathered on a busy street about 200 metres (yards)
from the presidential palace to lend support to the peace
agreement, shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest).
They also waved banners and held placards which read "Give
peace a chance" and "We support lasting peace in Mindanao".
"There's no room for pessimism," Norhaiya Macusang of
political group Anak Mindanao, told the crowd.