MANILA, June 9 The Philippine gaming regulator
on Friday ordered Resorts World Manila to halt gaming
operations during the investigation of a casino attack that
killed 37 people.
Police have identified the gunman behind the June 2 attack
as a heavily indebted Philippine man addicted to gambling,
ruling out any involvement by Islamic militants.
Resorts World was ordered to "cease and desist all gaming
operations pending investigation and final determination by
PAGCOR of RWM's liability," Andrea Domingo, chairman of the
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), told
reporters.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)