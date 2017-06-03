MANILA, June 3 A gunman who stormed and torched
a Manila casino, killing 36 people, was a "lone wolf" terrorist,
a top Philippines lawmaker said on Saturday, contradicting the
police's assertion that the man had merely wanted to steal
gambling chips.
The gunman, whose identity was still unknown, killed himself
in a hotel room after being shot by security officers at the
Resorts World Manila entertainment complex, police said.
A second "person of interest" who was in the casino at the
time is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Pantaleon Alvarez, speaker of the lower house of Congress
and a close ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, said he was not
convinced the incident was a criminal case of armed robbery and
arson.
"This is a clear example of a 'lone wolf' terrorist attack
targeting civilians to inflict maximum loss of life and damage
to property, as what has happened in other countries," Alvarez
said in a statement.
Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack,
but that was rejected by Philippines officials, who said it
appeared to have been a botched robbery.
Duterte's spokesman, Ernesto Abella, said on Friday there
was no proof linking it to a protracted urban battle between
government troops and Islamist militants in the country's south,
while his security adviser, Hermogenes Esperon, said all the
evidence pointed to an attempt to steal casino chips.
"We must draw up a clear and better plan to secure Metro
Manila and other urban centres from IS-linked groups that we
already know will attempt to kill and maim in pursuit of their
jihadist ideology," Alvarez said.
The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis
in the city of Marawi, on the southern island of Mindanao, where
troops have been battling Islamist rebels since May 23 and
martial law is in place.
WAKE UP CALL
The attack at the casino hotel complex, which is close to an
airport terminal and air force base, lasted more than six hours.
Security experts and patrons at the casino on Friday
expressed alarm at the apparent ease with which a lone gunman
was able to enter the building, open fire and start a blaze
whose smoke killed more than 30 people.
Firefighters discovered the bodies in the main gaming area,
hours after the country's police chief had said the situation
was under control.
Police have also corrected earlier statements about the
attacker.
They originally said he arrived at the hotel in a car, but
changed that to a cab, and they had described him as Caucasian
and English-speaking but the cab driver told them he spoke in
the local language.
"Our authorities should get their act together and put in
place the highest level of security measures to prevent this to
happen again, here or elsewhere in the country," Alvarez said.
"This incident should be a wake-up call for the police and
the military to cooperate closely in making the seat of
government and our financial and business centre safe from any
terrorist attack."
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)