WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Thursday the United States was closely monitoring what
he described as a "terrorist" attack in Manila.
"We’re closely monitoring the situation ... but it is really
very sad as to what’s going on in the world with terror," Trump
said at a White House ceremony where he announced the United
States would withdraw from a landmark 2015 global agreement to
fight climate change.
"Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those
affected,” Trump added.
Gunshots rang out from an entertainment resort in the
Philippine capital, Manila, early on Friday and local media
reported armed men were inside the complex.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said it was not
aware of any U.S. citizens being affected, but was continuing to
gather information.
"We remain in close contact with local officials," she said,
adding that U.S. citizens were advised to exercise caution and
monitor local media for further information.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Peter
Cooney)