(Adds Philippines police chief saying no indication incident
was terrorism)
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Thursday the United States was closely monitoring what
he described as a "terrorist" attack in Manila, while the police
chief of the Philippines said the shooting incident at a gaming
resort may have been a robbery.
"We’re closely monitoring the situation ... but it is really
very sad as to what’s going on in the world with terror," Trump
said at a White House ceremony where he announced the United
States would withdraw from a landmark 2015 global agreement to
fight climate change.
"Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those
affected," Trump added.
The Philippines' police chief said on Friday there was no
indication the shooting incident at a Manila gaming resort was
related to terrorism and it may have been a robbery.
Ronald dela Rosa said police were in control of the
situation and it was possible Islamic State would claim
responsibility to serve its propaganda.
He told DZMM radio that a lone gunman entered the gaming
area at Resorts World and set some tables on fire. The gunshots,
he said, were not aimed at people in the room.
"We cannot say this is an act of terror ... he did not hurt
anyone," he said. "If you are a terrorist you will sow terror."
Gun shots and explosions rang out from the resort early on
Friday and local media reported armed men were inside. Resorts
World Manila said on social media it was in lockdown and the
local fire department said a blaze was burning on the second
floor of one building.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said earlier it
was not aware of any U.S. citizens being affected but was
continuing to gather information.
"We remain in close contact with local officials," she said,
adding that U.S. citizens were advised to exercise caution and
monitor local media for further information.
