MANILA, Nov 14 The Philippines expects its rice harvest to contract in the first quarter of 2015, signalling that one of the world's biggest buyers of the grain may soon step up imports to meet next year's supply requirements.

Fresh rice demand from the Southeast Asian country would help to prop up softening export prices in key suppliers Vietnam and Thailand.

The state grains procurement agency, the National Food Authority (NFA), is authorized to buy up to 500,000 tonnes more of the staple grain this year. That's on top of purchases totalling at least 1.8 million tonnes over the last 11 months, the biggest in four years.

The country's unmilled rice output in the first quarter of 2015 is forecast to drop 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 4.28 million tonnes due to a possible contraction of the harvested area, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday.

Unmilled rice output this year is seen hitting 18.88 million tonnes, up 2.4 percent from last year's record volume of 18.44 million tonnes but below a government target of 19.07 million.

The agriculture department has targeted growth of an average 3.6 percent a year between 2014 and 2016 to make the Philippines less dependent on imports.

The Philippines' 2015 rice imports may hit 1.6 million tonnes, based on the latest forecast from the United States Department of Agriculture. That would be down from this year's imports to date, but still the second biggest annual volume since President Benigno Aquino took power in 2010.

The administration is hoping to make the Philippines self-sufficient in rice before its term ends in 2016.

The NFA remains open to more imports but it sees no urgency to buy, agency spokesman Rex Estoperez said last month, as local retail rice prices continued to ease from record highs seen in recent months.

Government data show the country's rice inventory ballooned to 1.81 million tonnes as of Oct. 1, up 21.3 percent from a month earlier as rice imports boosted NFA stockpiles. The volume is sufficient to cover the national requirement for 53 days.

Local stocks of the staple food may rise further as the state statistics office sees unmilled rice output in the December quarter increasing by 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 7.47 million tonnes based on the standing crop. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)