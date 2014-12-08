* Initial crop losses from typhoon seen at around 20,000 T
* NFA releasing more stocks into typhoon-hit areas
* Fresh Philippine demand could support Asia rice prices
(Adds comments from NFA chief)
MANILA, Dec 8 The Philippines' state grains
agency said on Monday it will consider importing up to an
additional 600,000 tonnes of rice to boost buffer stocks after
Typhoon Hagupit damaged crops and prompted the release of
emergency supplies.
Crop losses this quarter from bad weather and a projected
drop in first-quarter output next year have put the Philippines,
one of the world's biggest rice buyers, under pressure to boost
imports in order to maintain a healthy buffer stock in 2015.
Fresh demand from the Philippines could support softening
rice export prices in main suppliers Thailand and Vietnam.
A team at the National Food Authority (NFA) has recommended
that a standing order to import 500,000 tonnes of rice in case
of a natural disater should be increased by 100,000 tonnes, NFA
Administrator Renan Dalisay told Reuters.
"We're seeking a meeting of the NFA Council to discuss the
recommendation of the group in charge of computing our
requirements," Dalisay said.
The review would be carried out by a panel of Cabinet
members, chaired by Food Security Secretary Francis Pangilinan.
The Department of Agriculture said initial reports showed
nearly 20,000 tonnes of unmilled rice from standing crops had
been damaged by strong winds and rains from Hagupit, which
battered the Philippines over the weekend.
Dalisay said it was too early to give a timetable for any
rice purchases or to say whether they would be made through
tenders or government-to-government deals.
The NFA bought more than 1.8 million tonnes from Vietnam and
Thailand over the past 12 months, aggressively shoring up its
buffer stocks while releasing more rice into local markets to
bring down retail prices that hit record highs in recent months.
The agency was forced to import more, bringing in the
biggest annual volume in four years, after its stocks were
almost depleted due to relief efforts and crop losses following
category-5 Super Typhoon Haiyan' wrath in November 2013.
Dalisay said the NFA began releasing more rice stocks from
its warehouses last week to boost supply in areas expected to be
hit by Hagupit, including Samar island provinces where the
typhoon first hit on Saturday.
The agency expects to release more stocks, with a number of
local government officials in areas hit by the typhoon seeking
additional NFA supply, he said.
Any new shipments will be tariff-free and on top of an
annual volume of up to 805,200 tonnes that the private sector
can bring in. The annual volume attracts a tariff of 35 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair and Richard
Pullin)