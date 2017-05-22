(Adds latest NFA stockpile, background)
By Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA May 22 The Philippines, one of the
world's top rice buyers, will issue a tender to import 250,000
tonnes of the grain next month, to boost low stockpiles before
the lean harvest season and to offset potential crop damage
during the typhoon season.
The tender is open to private traders in major exporters
Thailand and Vietnam as well as other countries including top
supplier India and Pakistan, the National Food Authority (NFA),
the state grains buyer, said on Monday.
Expectations of fresh rice demand from some of the world's
top importers such as the Philippines and Bangladesh have pushed
up prices in Thailand and Vietnam.
The NFA will announce the bidding immediately after securing
approval from the NFA Council, which may meet this week, NFA
spokeswoman Marietta Ablaza told Reuters.
The cargoes should arrive later in June or early July, she
said.
Government stockpiles have shrunk to the lowest in more than
three years, just enough to cover eight days of national
requirements.
The NFA is mandated to maintain a 15-day buffer stock at any
given time and a minimum of 30 days during the lean harvest
season from July to September.
The council will also finalise the import terms for up to
805,000 tonnes of rice that local private traders will bring in
under an annual quota scheme, which should ensure supply even
during the typhoon season, Ablaza said.
The Philippines' typhoon season typically peaks in October
to December with the strongest storms landing then, damaging the
country's rice crops.
Manila is shifting away from buying rice under
government-to-government deals to ensure competitiveness and
transparency following accusations that some NFA officials were
making money from such deals. The agency has denied any
wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Christian Schmollinger)