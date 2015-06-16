* Shipments should arrive not later than Nov 30

* Private traders can import at 35 pct tariff

* NFA rejects extra 100,000 T in govt-to-govt supply deal (Adds details, comment from NFA, background)

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, June 16 The Philippine government will allow private traders starting from next month to apply to import up to 805,200 tonnes of rice this year as it seeks to bulk up local supply to avoid potential price spikes if a dry weather phenomenon intensifies.

The shipments will have to be scheduled for delivery not later than Nov. 30, with private rice traders allowed to apply for import permits during the month of July, Angel Imperial, spokesman of the National Food Authority (NFA), told Reuters.

Import tariffs on the shipments will be pegged at 35 percent. Under the guidelines, the private traders can import up to 293,100 tonnes each from Thailand and Vietnam, up to 50,000 tonnes each from China, India and Pakistan, 15,000 tonnes from El Salvador and the rest from any other countries.

Importers will have to bring in well-milled grain with quality not lower than 25 percent broken. The volumes will be in addition to rice imports by the NFA, the state grains procurement agency, under recent deals with the governments of Vietnam and Thailand.

The NFA has so far imported 650,000 tonnes this year from Vietnam and Thailand, seeking to boost its buffer stock ahead of the lean harvest season in the country beginning next month.

The NFA rejected offers from Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia for an additional 100,000 tonnes of 25 percent broken white rice variety in a tender on Tuesday, as their prices were higher than the agency's budget.

The government will assess next month the impact of the El Nino weather pattern on local harvests and the need for more rice imports, said Joseph dela Cruz, NFA deputy administrator for marketing operations.

The NFA has the go-ahead from the government to buy another 250,000 tonnes if drought brought by the El Nino weather phenomenon hurts its harvest in the second half of the year.

Further crop losses could not be ruled out as El Nino may last into next year, longer than previously expected, according to weather forecasters, and with strong typhoons usually hitting the country in the latter part of the year.

The government last week slightly cut its estimated output of the staple grain in the second quarter of 2015 due to the dry weather and worries over crop disease. (Editing by Tom Hogue)