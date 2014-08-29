BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
MANILA Aug 29 The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp is in talks to sell a 20 percent stake to Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co, Rizal Bank's chief executive said on Friday.
Rizal Bank may sell a 10 percent stake while shareholder CVC Capital Partners Ltd may also sell 10 percent, CEO Lorenzo Tan told reporters.
Financial sources had previously flagged that the two parties were in talks about the stake sale. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year