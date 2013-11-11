Manila Nov 11 Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc , a Philippine supermarket and department store operator, fell as much as 6.9 percent in its market debut after raising $620 million in one of the country's biggest IPOs.

Its debut came on the first trading day after one of the most powerful storms ever recorded killed at least 10,000 people in the central Philippines. The broader market was down 0.9 percent.

Robinsons shares started at 56 pesos compared with the IPO price of 58 pesos and were trading at 54.7 pesos by 0139 GMT.

Robinsons Retail, owned by one of the Philippines richest families, the Gokongweis, raised 26.8 billion pesos in the offering to fund the opening of new stores across the country.

Including a greenshoe option, total proceeds could reach $650 million which would make it the largest-ever Philippine IPO. The offering was scaled down from initial hopes as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus chilled sentiment towards emerging markets.

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS are the joint global coordinators while Maybank ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc is the sole domestic underwriter.

($1 = 43.2250 Philippine pesos)