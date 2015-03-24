MANILA, March 24 The Philippines wants to
auction its stake in state-controlled United Coconut Planters
Bank (UCPB) this year, the country's finance minister
said on Tuesday, commenting on a plan that has attracted some of
the country's biggest lenders.
President Benigno Aquino signed an executive order last week
paving the way for the government to unload its controlling
stake in UCPB, held by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp
(PDIC).
"Clearly, the process will have to be a bidding," Finance
Secretary Cesar Purisima told reporters. "Hopefully this year we
can do it."
The government owns 73 percent of UCPB through PDIC, which
rescued the bank with a 20 billion peso ($448 million) loan in
2003.
It includes a 10 percent stake seized by the administration
of former President Corazon Aquino, Benigno's mother, after the
ousting of dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a popular revolt in
1986.
Ownership of the 10 percent stake, which had been held by
Eduardo Cojuangco, a close ally of Marcos, was only settled in
2013, when the Supreme Court ruled it had to be returned to the
government for the benefit of coconut farmers.
The government's stake was valued at 14 billion pesos ($313
million) in 2013, but that would have to be updated by the
state's financial adviser, Purisima said.
Robinsons Bank Corp, the unlisted banking arm of
conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, is joining the
long list of companies interested in the auction.
"We are looking at UCPB if it goes into the
market," Robinsons Bank President Elfren Antonio Sarte told
Reuters.
The country's largest lender, BDO Unibank Inc
, Philippine National Bank, China Banking Corp
and East West Banking Corp have all shown
interest in the stake, based on filings and media reports.
Acquiring UCPB's more than 200 branches would accelerate the
expansion of Robinsons Bank, which has 93 branches, Sarte said.
"We have the capability to purchase it," he added.
UCPB is the 12th-largest lender in the Southeast Asian
country, with assets worth nearly 250 billion pesos, based on
central bank data.
($1 = 44.68 Philippine pesos)
