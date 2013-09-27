MANILA, Sept 27 The Philippines' Robinsons
Retail Group plans to start pre-marketing for its $500 million
initial public share offering in the second week of October, IFR
reported on Friday.
The size will be lower than the maximum 40 billion pesos
($924 million) it had planned in June, a source told IFR, a unit
of Thomson Reuters. Weak market conditions have forced the
company to delay the sale.
"The valuation of the comparables in the Philippine retail
sector has halved," said the source, explaining why the earlier
maximum price was now not practicable.
Emerging markets such as the Philippines have been battered
in recent months by uncertainty over a tapering of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme.
Now that the Fed has said is not likely to happen soon, some
companies in the Philippines have decided to revisit IPO plans,
albeit on a much smaller scale.
In its preliminary filing, Robinsons Retail had said it
planned to sell up to 461.9 million shares at a maximum price of
86.64 pesos for a total of 40 billion pesos. There is an
overallotment option of 22.9 million shares.
Companies usually give a high maximum price at the
preliminary stage to give further flexibility in how the IPO is
eventually priced. The final shares to be sold and the price
range will be decided later.
The company wants to draw in financial institutions. Such
participations are rare in the Philippines, with LT Group
the first in five years to get 11 of them for its 38
billion pesos IPO in April.
Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS
are the joint global coordinators on the Robinsons offer. Other
banks are likely to join in junior roles.
Robinsons is not the only one to cut its IPO size. Earlier,
Travellers International Hotel Group announced it would be
launching a $400 million-$450 million IPO, down from an
estimated US$800 million when the deal was discussed early in
the year.
(Reporting By S Anuradha)