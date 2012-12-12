MANILA Dec 12 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp said on Wednesday it has signed a deal giving
property firm Robinsons Land Corp a minority stake in
its Philippine unit which is building a $2 billion casino-resort
complex in Manila.
Universal is majority owned by Japanese billionaire Kazuo
Okada and his son, through a family trust.
Part of the deal involves Robinsons Land acquiring a
majority stake in unlisted Eagle Land Holdings Inc, which owns
the site for the resort.
Universal said Robinsons Land will take on the commercial
and residential development, including a budget hotel, at the
Manila Bay Resorts complex which is set to open in 2014.
Universal did not disclose the value of the deal, which will
be concluded on Jan. 31
Robinsons Land, with a market value of $2 billion, is the
property development arm of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc
.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Erica Billingham)