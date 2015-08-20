MANILA Aug 20 SMC Global Power Holdings, a unit
of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said on
Thursday it had raised $300 million from a bond issue to fund
ongoing projects.
SMC Global President Alan Ortiz confirmed the bond issuance
by the country's biggest power producer. It was priced at 6.75
percent, in line with initial guidance, and follows the issuer's
$300 million bond sale in April priced at 7.50 percent,
according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
IFR quoted an unnamed banker on the deal as saying that the
issuer was targetting appetite for credits away from China
following the yuan's devaluation that prompted Chinese offshore
bonds to sell off in secondary markets.
ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC, ING, Mizuho Securities and UBS acted as joint
bookrunners.
San Miguel was previously looking to raise about $1 billion
from the sale of a 49 percent stake in SMC Global to cornerstone
investors and via an initial public offering.
