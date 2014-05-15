MANILA May 15 San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, is seeking to build a new $10 billion international airport in Manila, company president Ramon Ang told Reuters on Thursday.

San Miguel wants to build the airport along the Cyberbay reclamation area as well as highways connecting it to the capital, Ang said, confirming a Philippine Daily Inquirer report published earlier.

Ang said the company had presented the plans for the airport to Philippine President Benigno Aquino.

San Miguel, which also owns a stake in flag carrier Philippine Airlines, announced last year its intention to build a new airport to complement the ageing Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

