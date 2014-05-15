MANILA May 15 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, is seeking to build
a new $10 billion international airport in Manila, company
president Ramon Ang told Reuters on Thursday.
San Miguel wants to build the airport along the Cyberbay
reclamation area as well as highways connecting it to the
capital, Ang said, confirming a Philippine Daily Inquirer report
published earlier.
Ang said the company had presented the plans for the airport
to Philippine President Benigno Aquino.
San Miguel, which also owns a stake in flag carrier
Philippine Airlines, announced last year its intention
to build a new airport to complement the ageing Ninoy Aquino
International Airport in Manila.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Miral Fahmy)