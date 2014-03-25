MANILA, March 25 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, is planning to
present a proposal to the government soon for a new $10 billion
airport in the capital, its president said on Tuesday.
Ramon Ang confirmed a Nikkei report that the company was set
to present its plan for an alternative international airport in
Manila next month. He confirmed the report in a text message to
Reuters.
The group, which also owns a portion of flag carrier
Philippine Airlines, announced last year its intention
to build a new facility to replace the ageing airport currently
in used. It delayed the plan pending questions on state policy
on airline companies operating airports.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)