MANILA, Sept 16 The Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp is on the
lookout for profitable energy, food and airline companies abroad
that it can acquire to help boost its cash flow and profits, its
senior executive said.
"Oil and gas is our priority," San Miguel President and
Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang told reporters late on Monday.
"A good investment is a company with stable cash flow and
consistent profit," he added.
Ang said the conglomerate is also interested in buying into
a U.S. or Japanese airline, but declined to give details.
April Lee-Tan, Vice-President and Head of Research
Department at COL Financial Group Inc in Manila, said acquiring
established companies overseas would help alleviate concerns
about San Miguel's liquidity.
"It would also provide some diversification and at least the
focus would be on cash flow generating companies," said Lee-Tan.
The 124-year old conglomerate, as of end-June, had 787.7
billion pesos ($17.91 billion) in total liabilities while total
assets stood at 1.2 trillion pesos.
San Miguel has said it is planning a solo bid for British
snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), owner of brands such
as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.
Locally, San Miguel plans to bid for a number of
infrastructure projects under the Philippines' public-private
partnership scheme, Ang said.
Last week, San Miguel signed a deal to sell its 49 percent
stake in Philippine Airlines Inc back the Lucio Tan
group, in a transaction worth around $1 billion.
Shares of San Miguel rose 0.4 percent to 78.5 pesos apiece
while the broader index is up 0.08 percent as of 0406
GMT.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)