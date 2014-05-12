MANILA May 12 San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, said on Monday it posted first-quarter net income of 2.2 billion pesos ($50 million) after booking foreign exchange losses.

The company did not provide a comparative net income figure but it said, without the forex losses, net income for the period would have risen 23 percent from a year ago to 4 billion pesos.

Last year, it reported a net income of 4.2 billion pesos in the January to March period.

San Miguel said in a statement the strong U.S. dollar against the pesos resulted in forex losses of about 1.8 billion pesos in the first quarter, reversing a forex gain of 1 billion pesos in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue grew 9 percent to 195 billion pesos, San Miguel said in statement, with oil refiner Petron Corp and unlisted SMC Global Power Holdings Corp delivering strong contributions.

San Miguel, currently valued at about $4.4 billion, has aggressively expanded over the last six years into power, airlines, mining, telecoms, oil refining and distribution, and infrastructure, while maintaining its status as the country's dominant food and beverage firm.

It also owns controlling stakes in San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, unlisted San Miguel Brewery Inc and has management control of flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

($1 = 43.7 pesos)

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)