MANILA Aug 14 SMC Global Power Holdings, the
energy unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp,
said on Friday it may raise an undisclosed amount of funds by
selling U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.
San Miguel said in a filing it has mandated ANZ, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING,
Mizuho Securities and UBS to arrange a series of investor
meetings on possible SMC Global Power fund-raising in Singapore
and Hong Kong, as well as investor calls in Europe, from Aug.
17. (bit.ly/1Jg7ok8)
Officials at San Miguel were not immediately available for
comment.
The group began an aggressive expansion programme in 2008 to
add power, mining, telecommunications, oil refining and
infrastructure to its stable of food, beverage and beer
businesses. It's still seeking acquisitions after spending $11.6
billion on deals since 2008, according to Reuters data.
