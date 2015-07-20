MANILA, July 20 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp will seek to raise as much as 33.5 billion
pesos ($741 million) in a month-long public offering of
preferred shares starting on August 13, underwriter Standard
Chartered Bank said on Monday.
Final pricing is set for Aug. 12 while listing is on Sept.
21, said Erwein Catoto, executive director and head of capital
markets at Standard Chartered. Proceeds will be used to
partially fund redemption of San Miguel outstanding preferred
shares worth 54 billion pesos, Catoto said, speaking at an
investor briefing.
($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)