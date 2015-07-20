MANILA, July 20 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will seek to raise as much as 33.5 billion pesos ($741 million) in a month-long public offering of preferred shares starting on August 13, underwriter Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday.

Final pricing is set for Aug. 12 while listing is on Sept. 21, said Erwein Catoto, executive director and head of capital markets at Standard Chartered. Proceeds will be used to partially fund redemption of San Miguel outstanding preferred shares worth 54 billion pesos, Catoto said, speaking at an investor briefing.

($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)