MANILA, July 8 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Monday it has held preliminary talks with Japan's All Nippon Airways for a possible partnership in Philippines Airlines Inc (PAL).

The diversified conglomerate, however, said it has not been approached by Emirates, reported as one of its prospective partners in PAL.

"We advise that there have been preliminary discussions with All Nippon Airways on Philippine Airlines Inc," said San Miguel in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange to clarify a local newspaper report on the talks.

To view the newspaper report, click on (link.reuters.com/cyt49t).

To read the company disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/wav49t) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)