U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
MANILA, April 19 San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, has raised $800 million via a 10-year bond issue, the largest ever dollar-denominated overseas issue by a private local firm.
Demand was strong following a roadshow in Singapore and Hong Kong with a final orderbook size of more than $4.5 billion across 250 accounts, representing an oversubscription rate of 5.6 times, San Miguel said on Friday.
San Miguel priced the paper at 4.875 percent against an initial guidance of around 5.125 percent.
Asian investors accounted for 69 percent of the orderbook, followed by Europeans with 28 percent, while U.S. offshore investors took the remaining 3 percent, San Miguel said in a statement.
The company said it would use the proceeds to repay a bridge facility arranged by Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and DBS Bank Ltd.
Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered were the bookrunners for the transaction.
The issue was San Miguel's inaugural drawdown of its newly established $2 billion medium-term note programme. The company is also trying to raise $1.3 billion from a five-year bullet term loan.
San Miguel has businesses spanning beverages, food and packaging, power generation, oil refining, mining, airline and tollroads. Its operations outside the Philippines extend to China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.
On Monday, it emerged as the winning bidder for a 15.5 billion Philippine peso ($376.21 million) Manila airport expressway after offering to pay the government a 70 percent premium for the building rights.
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
April 5 Australian shares ticked up modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in material and energy stocks amid a backdrop of cautious trade before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t