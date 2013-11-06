MANILA Nov 6 Conglomerate San Miguel Corp
said it plans to list its flagship brewery business and
its power, infrastructure and banking units on the Philippine
bourse, possibly within the next six months depending on market
conditions.
The listings will help raise funds as San Miguel invests
heavily in new businesses such as power and infrastructure to
sustain growth while still dominating the local food and drinks
market.
San Miguel told the stock exchange on Wednesday it intends
to list the units subject to prevailing market conditions,
clarifying a Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper report quoting
company President Ramon Ang as saying he hoped to list them
within the next six months.
San Miguel Brewery Inc, partly owned by Japan's Kirin
Holdings Co Ltd, voluntarily delisted from the
Philippine Stock Exchange early this year, along with San Miguel
Properties Inc, after failing to meet the 10 percent minimum
public float requirement.
Before its delisting, San Miguel Brewery was one of the
country's most valuable listed stocks. The company delisted its
shares after its major shareholders failed to decide how much
dilution they would absorb in offering more shares to the
public.
San Miguel's power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, was
looking to pursue its initial public offering in the first
quarter of 2014, the conglomerate said in filing last week,
without giving details.
Ang has said up to 49 percent of SMC Global might be offered
to investors.
SMC Global, the country's biggest power producer, is
building two plants with a combined generation capacity of 600
megawatts.
Listing its infrastructure business will help San Miguel
fund upcoming projects. It recently won state contracts for two
road projects worth a total $870 million and plans to bid for
other Public-Private Partnership deals, including the $430
million Cebu airport terminal project.
San Miguel is keeping its banking unit, Bank of Commerce,
after talks to sell a controlling stake to Malaysia's CIMB Group
Holdings fell through early this year.
San Miguel currently has three listed units - Petron Corp
, San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc. and Ginebra San
Miguel Inc - and has management control of Philippine
Airlines.
