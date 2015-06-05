MANILA, June 5 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is interested in acquiring the energy assets of heavily indebted investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a company executive said on Friday.

San Miguel will evaluate the deal if the energy assets are offered to them, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said in a mobile text message.

Malaysia's indebted and controversy-ridden state investor 1MDB plans to sell 80 percent of its power business Edra Energy Bhd via a stock market listing, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told Reuters.

Bloomberg on Friday reported that Saudi Arabia-based Acwa Power International and San Miguel are among parties that have expressed interest in 1MDB's energy assets.

Last month, Malaysian power firm Malakoff Corporation Bhd said it was open to buying assets from 1MDB, whose debt ran up to $11.8 billion as it built up its portfolio of power plants.

San Miguel, which kicked off an aggressive expansion in 2008 to add power, mining, telecoms, oil refining and infrastructure to its stable of food and beverage businesses, continues to seek acquisitions to boost revenues.

The conglomerate, also Southeast Asia's leading brewer, has spent $11.6 billion on acquisitions since 2008, Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; editing by David Clarke)