MANILA, Sept 28 The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp may have to delist three of its subsidiaries, including flagship San Miguel Brewery Inc, from the local bourse if it fails to meet a minimum float requirement, its president Ramon Ang said on Friday.

Ang also said he company's previously announced plan to build an airport will probably cost $5 to 6 billion.

The Philippine Stock Exchange has set a Dec. 31 deadline for companies to raise their free float to at least 10 percent in order to avoid penalties such as trading suspension.

"We are trying our best (to see) if we can comply with the minimum requirement, but if not we will go for voluntary delisting," Ang told reporters.

San Miguel Brewery, San Miguel Properties Inc, San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc are among more than two dozen firms that have been yet to comply with the public float requirement.

