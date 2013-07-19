MANILA, July 19 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is selling a 4.3 percent stake in Manila Electric Co (Meralco), a small portion of its total holdings in the power firm, to raise around $300 million, IFR reported late on Thursday.

It is offering 46 million to 48 million shares in the base offering at 270-280 pesos each, for a 7.4 percent to 10.7 percent discount to Thursday's close, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

There is an upsize option of $75 million for the offer, which IFR said was heard to be covered.

San Miguel, which now holds a 32.8 percent stake in Meralco, will see its interest in the country's largest power distribution firm fall to between 27.5 percent and 28.7 percent, depending on the final sale.

The offer is subject to a 90-day lock-up.

Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. Citigroup and UBS were earlier attached, but are not on the final deal.

San Miguel has previously said it was keen to sell its entire holdings in Meralco at the right price. Shares of the power firm have more than doubled since 2008, when San Miguel bought into the company at around 90 pesos per share.

The conglomerate's business portfolio also includes power generation, food, beverages, mining, telecoms, airline, oil refining and infrastructure. In April, it won the bid to construct a road linking the Manila international airport to two expressways and to a new tourism and gaming complex in the capital. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)