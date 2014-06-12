MANILA, June 12 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said it will seek all legal options after
the government threw out its bid for a 35.4-billion peso ($809
million) toll road project, the biggest under a public-private
partnership (PPP) scheme.
The decision of the special bids and awards committee of the
Public Works department to disqualify its bid was "prejudicial,
unfair, and disregards both legal and all common-sense
considerations that should be given to projects of this scale
and importance," San Miguel said in a statement on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the committee, in its decision, said the bid
security submitted by San Miguel's unit Optimal Infrastructure
Development Inc was not compliant with rules because of a
discrepancy in the validity and expiry periods it contained.
"We reject this decision and will explore all legal remedies
available to us in order to ensure fair play and give the
Filipino people the best possible deal for this vital
infrastructure project," San Miguel said.
The Public Works department said other bidders qualified for
the tender. They comprise a consortium formed by Ayala Corp
and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc ; a group
consisting of Metro Pacific Investments Corp, DMCI
Holdings Inc and Leighton Holdings Inc ; and
Malaysia's MTD Capital Bhd.
The department will open the financial bids for the project
on June 13.
The project involves a 35-year state contract to finance,
design, construct, and operate a 47-kilometre four-lane toll
road connecting two expressways south of the capital.
The government has invited private sector investors to take
on major infrastructure projects under a PPP scheme to address
the Southeast Asian nation's infrastructure backlog.
San Miguel has won one out of the seven PPP projects
tendered so far by the government - the contract to build a
$345-million elevated expressway and feeder road connecting the
Manila international airport to two expressways in the south and
southwest of the capital.
($1 = 43.785 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ryan Woo)