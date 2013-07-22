MANILA, July 22 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp is willing to sell more shares in Manila
Electric Co (Meralco) to the Metro Pacific group, San
Miguel President Ramon Ang said on Monday.
"Yes," he told Reuters when asked if San Miguel would offer
more of its Meralco shares to Metro Pacific, a unit of which
bought last week an additional 10 million shares in Meralco from
San Miguel worth $62 million.
Ang, however, said he was not aware that the Metro Pacific
group was looking to buy an additional 5 percent stake in
Meralco as reported by a local newspaper. To view the report,
click on (link.reuters.com/myq79t).
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)