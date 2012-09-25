MANILA, Sept 25 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, said on Tuesday it
was considering building a new major airport in the country with
partner Lucio Tan, the country's second richest man.
"We advise that the company and the Lucio Tan Group are
jointly evaluating the possibility of constructing an airport
which will serve as the country's main gateway," San Miguel told
the stock exchange.
San Miguel said the new airport will serve the requirements
of flag carrier Philippines Airlines Inc (PAL) and its
sister firm, Air Philippines Corp. San Miguel and the Tan group
jointly own PAL, which entered into a $7 billion jet order deal
with Airbus last month.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)