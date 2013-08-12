MANILA Aug 12 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, reported on Monday a
first-half net loss of 2.4 billion pesos ($55 million) as
foreign exchange losses erased strong results at its food, fuel
and oil units.
Its first-half results compare with a net profit of 13.9
billion pesos in the same period last year. The company said
without unrealised forex losses, its recurring net income would
be 7.8 billion pesos in the period. First-half consolidated
revenue climbed 9 percent to 357.5 billion pesos.
"Forex losses mask the solid performance we had in our
businesses," San Miguel Chairman Eduardo Cojuangco said in a
statement, adding sustained investment, good cash flow, a strong
balance sheet and leadership positions in various industries
will help the company turn in "durable results" for the
remainder of the year.
The peso has lost nearly 6 percent so far this year
and is the region's fourth-worst performing currency.
($1 = 43.585 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill)