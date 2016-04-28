By Manuel Mogato
| MANILA, April 28
MANILA, April 28 The Philippines has been
discussing coordinated naval patrols on its southern maritime
borders with Indonesia and Malaysia to protect shipping after
attacks and kidnappings by Islamist militants, its foreign
minister said on Thursday.
Indonesia is trying to free about 14 of its citizens seized
from tugboats by Abu Sayyaf rebels from the southern Philippines
and has called for joint patrols. Four Malaysians seamen are
also being held.
The Islamist rebels, who are raking in tens of millions of
dollars in ransom, decapitated a Canadian on Monday and are
still holding 23 hostages. Citizens of the Netherlands, Japan,
Norway and the Philippines are among them.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said his
country was only proposing separate but coordinated patrols to
identify safe corridors where ships can travel.
Indonesia last week called for joint maritime patrols with
the Philippines and Malaysia. Joint patrols would involve ships
from the three navies patrolling together and crossing into each
other's territorial waters.
Officials from the three sides are due to meet in Jakarta on
May 5 to discuss cooperation.
"The issue is safety and security," Almendras told Reuters
after signing an infrastructure loan agreement with South Korea.
"It's called coordinated patrols, we'll do our patrols and
they will have their own patrols in their own territorial waters
so there will be no more threats to the movement of ships,
including the kidnapping of sailors."
Two Indonesian coal ports have blocked ships from leaving to
the Philippines and Malaysia's eastern Sabah state due to
security concerns
The growing frequency of maritime attacks has affected coal
trade between the Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia, the
world's largest thermal coal exporter, and the Philippines,
which, relies on Jakarta for 70 percent of its coal imports.
Abu Sayyaf, known for kidnappings, beheadings, bombings and
extortion, is one of the most brutal militant groups in Muslim
south of the largely Christian Philippines.
Outgoing President Benigno Aquino has promised to devote his
remaining days in office to crushing the militants. Fourteen
rebels have been killed in bombing of the stronghold of Jolo
island since Tuesday, a military spokesman said.
Since 2006, the United States has provided nearly $200
million in military aid to strengthen naval forces of the three
Southeast Asian countries to combat piracy and militancy.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Martin Petty, Robert
Birsel)