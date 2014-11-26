MANILA Nov 26 SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines' biggest mall operator, has launched a placement of treasury shares that could raise up to $318 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Around 800 million treasury shares were being sold in the range of 17.00-17.88 pesos per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. At the top end of the price range, the sale could raise as much as 14.3 billion pesos ($318 million).

The price range represents a discount of up to 4.9 percent to Wednesday's closing price of 17.88 pesos.

JP Morgan and Macquarie are the joint bookrunners, IFR said.

(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR in Singapore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)