MANILA, April 14 Property firm SM Prime Holdings
Inc, owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy,
plans to raise up to 30 billion pesos ($673 million) in five- to
10-year loans to finance its 2016 capital spending, a senior
company official said.
The company will likely raise about 20 billion to 30 billion
pesos in the third quarter, Jeffrey Lim, SM Prime executive vice
president, told reporters on the sidelines of the company's
stockholders' meeting.
SM Prime, the country's second most valuable property firm
and the biggest mall operator, has committed to spend as much as
200 billion pesos ($4.5 billion) up to 2018 for an expansion
programme aimed at doubling its earnings from the 2013 level,
the company said in its annual report.
It will spend 80 billion pesos this year, up 23 percent from
last year.
($1 = 44.5800 Philippine pesos)
