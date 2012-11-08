Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
MANILA Nov 8 Philippine conglomerate SM Investments Corp said its nine-month profit climbed 14 percent on strong earnings growth in its banking, mall and retail operations.
SM, owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy, said on Thursday it had net income of 16 billion pesos ($390 million) in January to September, compared with 14 billion pesos a year earlier.
SM owns SM Prime Holdings Inc which owns and operates malls in the Philippines and China, lenders Banco de Oro Unibank Inc and China Banking Corp, and property firm SM Development Corp . It also has interests in gaming firm Belle Corp.
($1 = 41.1 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and John Mair)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.