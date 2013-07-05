HONG KONG, July 5 (Basis Point) - The $300 million five-year
term loan for Philippine conglomerate SM Group's holding company
SM Investments Corp is expected to launch next week,
sources said.
As reported earlier, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Chinatrust Commercial Bank and Standard Chartered
Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners
(MALB).
The bullet facility is for general corporate purposes.
In April, shopping mall developer and operator SM Prime
Holdings Inc got a $200 million five-year term loan,
which paid a margin of 170bp over Libor and a top-level fee of
125bp. Chinatrust came in to share the equal-status MLAB title
with StanChart, and that facility was joined by six other
lenders.