Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
HONG KONG Feb 2 SM Investments Corp , one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, plans to raise up to $300 million in convertible bonds due in 2017, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20 percent to 30 percent, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.