HONG KONG Feb 2 SM Investments Corp , one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, plans to raise up to $300 million in convertible bonds due in 2017, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20 percent to 30 percent, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)