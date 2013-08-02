MANILA Aug 2 SM Investment Corp, the
flagship holding company owned by Philippine tycoon Henry Sy,
raised $150 million in a share placement with institutional
investors, but it sold the stock at discount, sending its share
price tumbling.
SM sold 7.25 million shares at 900 pesos each, underwriter
UBS AG said, representing a 6.4 percent discount from its
previous closing price. The shares fell 5.9 percent to trade at
905 pesos, compared with a 1 percent decline for the broader
market.
SM said it sold more than shares than initially expected in
the top-up placement due to strong investment demand.
Proceeds from the share sale will be used to refinance some
of company's obligations and for general corporate purposes.
SM owns mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc, top
lenders BDO Unibank Inc and China Banking Corp
, and property firm SM Development Corp.
To view the company's full disclosure on the share offering,
click on (link.reuters.com/dag22v)
($1 = 43.5650 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)