MANILA Nov 7 SM Invesments Corp, the Philippines' largest company by market value, posted on Thursday a 14 pct rise in nine-month profit as its banking and mall businesses gained from brisk domestic demand.

SM, owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy Sr, reported a net income of 18.5 billion pesos ($427 million) in January to September, compared with 16.2 billion pesos in the same period last year.

Total revenue grew 15 percent to 183.1 billion pesos.

The company did not disclose quarterly results. Most equity analysts in the Philippines do not provide quarterly earnings forecasts.

SM has controlling stakes in SM Prime Holdings Inc , which owns and operates malls in the Philippines and China, as well as in the Philippines' biggest lender BDO Unibank Inc. It also has interests in gaming firm Belle Corp .

($1 = 43.3 pesos)

