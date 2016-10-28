MANILA Oct 28 Chinese ships are no longer at
the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea and
Filipino boats can resume fishing activities following a
"welcome development", the Philippines defence minister said on
Friday.
"Since three days ago there are no longer Chinese ships,
Coastguard or navy, in the Scarborough area," Defence Secretary
Delfin Lorenzana told reporters.
"If the Chinese ships have left then it means our fishermen
can resume fishing in the area."
Lorenzana did not explain the circumstances behind why the
Chinese vessels had ended a four-year blockade of the shoal,
which was central to an arbitration case that Manila won in
July.
As part of a complex ruling, a tribunal in The Hague
declared no one country had sovereign rights to the Scarborough
Shoal, a prime fishing patch. China has refused to recognise the
case.
