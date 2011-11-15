MANILA Nov 15 The Philippines criticised South East Asian nations for letting individual political and economic considerations come in the way of a united stand on the South China Sea dispute with China, saying the political grouping needed to show it was relevant.

There have been concerns Beijing is using its influence on some members to prevent the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) facilitating multilateral negotiations over conflicting territorial claims, which China opposes.

The Philippines has proposed a Zone of Peace, Freedom, Friendship and Cooperation (ZoPFFC) in the sea to define which areas are disputed and which are under the sovereignty of a country to establish a joint cooperation area.

"We have been given the impression that political and economic considerations had hindered a fruitful and mutually acceptable outcome on the discussions of the ZoPFFC," Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario said in a statement in Manila on Tuesday.

A copy of the statement was also read by his deputy at a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Bali, Indonesia.

"There was no full participation of the ASEAN member states in the ASEAN Maritime Legal Experts' Meeting thus making it difficult to reach a consensus," he said.

Manila hosted the legal experts' meeting in September, but Laos and Cambodia did not turn up despite having indicated they would, preventing a joint positions being developed.

"ASEAN is now at a critical junction of playing a positive and meaningful role to contribute in the peaceful resolution of the disputes in the South China Sea," del Rosario said, saying Manila wanted ASEAN to be able to help resolve sensitive issues without letting them affect bilateral or multilateral relations.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam are the ASEAN states that claim part or all of the South China Sea. China and Taiwan also claim the whole of the world's second-busiest sea lane, which has rich deposits of oil and gas and is also a major fisheries resource.

Beijing wants to resolve the dispute through bilateral negotiations and has rejected calls for United Nations arbitration, but other claimants prefer a multilateral approach, including an indirect role for the United States.

"ASEAN must play a decisive role at this time if it desires to realise its aspirations for global leadership," del Rosario said.

Washington has supported Manila's multilateral and rules-based approach to resolve the South China Sea issue and has pledged military assistance to upgrade the Philippine military's capability to patrol its maritime borders in South China Sea.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is due to arrive in Manila on Tuesday afternoon to sign a partnership agreement to mark 60th anniversary of the countries' Mutual Defence Treaty. (Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by John Mair)