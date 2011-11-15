MANILA Nov 15 The Philippines criticised
South East Asian nations for letting individual political and
economic considerations come in the way of a united stand on the
South China Sea dispute with China, saying the political
grouping needed to show it was relevant.
There have been concerns Beijing is using its influence on
some members to prevent the 10-member Association of South East
Asian Nations (ASEAN) facilitating multilateral negotiations
over conflicting territorial claims, which China opposes.
The Philippines has proposed a Zone of Peace, Freedom,
Friendship and Cooperation (ZoPFFC) in the sea to define which
areas are disputed and which are under the sovereignty of a
country to establish a joint cooperation area.
"We have been given the impression that political and
economic considerations had hindered a fruitful and mutually
acceptable outcome on the discussions of the ZoPFFC," Philippine
Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario said in a statement in
Manila on Tuesday.
A copy of the statement was also read by his deputy at a
meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Bali, Indonesia.
"There was no full participation of the ASEAN member states
in the ASEAN Maritime Legal Experts' Meeting thus making it
difficult to reach a consensus," he said.
Manila hosted the legal experts' meeting in September, but
Laos and Cambodia did not turn up despite having indicated they
would, preventing a joint positions being developed.
"ASEAN is now at a critical junction of playing a positive
and meaningful role to contribute in the peaceful resolution of
the disputes in the South China Sea," del Rosario said, saying
Manila wanted ASEAN to be able to help resolve sensitive issues
without letting them affect bilateral or multilateral relations.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam are the ASEAN
states that claim part or all of the South China Sea. China and
Taiwan also claim the whole of the world's second-busiest sea
lane, which has rich deposits of oil and gas and is also a major
fisheries resource.
Beijing wants to resolve the dispute through bilateral
negotiations and has rejected calls for United Nations
arbitration, but other claimants prefer a multilateral approach,
including an indirect role for the United States.
"ASEAN must play a decisive role at this time if it desires
to realise its aspirations for global leadership," del Rosario
said.
Washington has supported Manila's multilateral and
rules-based approach to resolve the South China Sea issue and
has pledged military assistance to upgrade the Philippine
military's capability to patrol its maritime borders in South
China Sea.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is due to arrive in
Manila on Tuesday afternoon to sign a partnership agreement to
mark 60th anniversary of the countries' Mutual Defence Treaty.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by John Mair)