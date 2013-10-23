MANILA Oct 23 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino said on Wednesday the concrete blocks found on a disputed
shoal in the South China Sea are "very old", backtracking on
Manila's earlier accusation that China was building new
structures in the area.
In an embarrassing twist after foreign affairs and defence
officials had accused China of preparing to build new structures
on Scarborough Shoal, a group of rocks about 120 nautical miles
off the coast of the main island of Luzon, Aquino said the
blocks found within the shoal "are not a new phenomenon" and
"some of them have barnacles attached to them."
Friction over the South China Sea, one of the world's most
important sea lanes, has surged as China uses its growing naval
might to assert a vast claim over the oil-and-gas rich area more
forcefully, raising fears of a military clash between it and
other countries that border the area.
The Philippines is also fighting an unprecedented
arbitration case under the United Nations' Convention on the Law
of the Sea against China's claims and has ignored growing
pressure from Beijing to scrap the action. Any result will be
unenforceable, legal experts say, but will carry considerable
moral and political weight.
Aquino also said he does not share some analysts' views the
Philippines has lost control over the shoal, saying local
fishermen can still freely go there.
"We are not allowed to go to Scarborough Shoal seems to be
an oxymoron...there's no rule that says we can't go there," the
president told foreign correspondents in Manila, insisting the
disputed area is within the country's exclusive economic zone.
Last month, Philippine Defence Secretary Voltaire Gazmin
told a congressional hearing that China had violated a
non-binding code by preparing to build new structures on
Scarborough, showing lawmakers surveillance photos of the rocks.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario told Reuters in
an earlier interview the government will file a diplomatic
protest against China, saying Beijing was moving to occupy the
shoal.
China denied the accusation and accused the Philippines of
deliberately stirring up trouble over disputed waters in South
China Sea, insisting Scarborough is Beijing's "intrinsic
territory".
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Matt Driskill)